Kamala Harris during her tenure as vice president

Vice President Kamala Harris speaks to members of the United Brotherhood of Carpenters at the Carpenters International Training Center, Saturday, July 3, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher) John Locher/AP

President Joe Biden speaks as Vice President Kamala Harris waves at a campaign event at Girard College, Wednesday, May 29, 2024, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci) Evan Vucci/AP

Kamala Harris is sworn in as Vice President by Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor as her husband Doug Emhoff holds the Bible during the 59th Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, Pool) Andrew Harnik/AP

Vice President Kamala Harris is reflected in a bus mirror while touring New Flyer, an electric vehicles manufacturing company, Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023, in St. Cloud, Minn. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr) Abbie Parr/AP

Bavarian State Governor Markus Soeder welcomes U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris with a gingerbread heart upon her arrival for the Munich Security Conference at the airport in Munich, Germany, Thursday, Feb. 15, 2024. The 60th Munich Security Conference (MSC) is taking place from Feb. 16 to Feb. 18, 2024 at the Bayerischer Hof Hotel in Munich. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader) Matthias Schrader/AP

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris waves as she arrives at Black Star square to address youths in Accra, Ghana, Tuesday March 28, 2023. Harris is on a seven-day African visit that will also take her to Tanzania and Zambia. (AP Photo/Misper Apawu, Pool) Misper Apawu/AP

Vice President Kamala Harris speaks at the Emily's List National Conference and Gala, Tuesday, May 3, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky) Patrick Semansky/AP

Vice President-elect Kamala Harris speaking, Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in Wilmington, Del. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, Pool) Andrew Harnik/AP

Vice President Kamala Harris speaks at the Democratic National Committee Winter Meeting, Friday, Feb. 3, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke) Matt Rourke/AP

Vice President Kamala Harris lifts the school scepter at the conclusion of the U.S. Coast Guard Academy's 141st Commencement Exercises Wednesday, May 18, 2022 in New London, Conn. At left is Carolyn Ziegler, the last cadet of the 250 to graduate. (AP Photo/Stephen Dunn) Stephen Dunn/AP

Vice President-elect Kamala Harris thanks nurse Patricia Cummings after she received the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine from Cummings, Tuesday Dec. 29, 2020, at United Medical Center in southeast Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin) Jacquelyn Martin/AP

President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris walk off stage after speaking in support of changing the Senate filibuster rules that have stalled voting rights legislation, at Atlanta University Center Consortium, on the grounds of Morehouse College and Clark Atlanta University, Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky) Patrick Semansky/AP

Former President Barack Obama greets Vice President-elect Kamala Harris ahead of President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, at the U.S. Capitol in Washington. (Jonathan Ernst/Pool Photo via AP) Jonathan Ernst/AP

Vice President Kamala Harris speaks at the Tribal Summit, Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022, at the Department of the Interior in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin) Jacquelyn Martin/AP

FILE - Vice President Kamala Harris speaks at an event in Manassas, Va., Jan. 23, 2024. Susan Walsh/AP

From left, Doug Emhoff, husband of Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, Harris, President-elect Joe Biden and his wife Jill Biden on stage together, Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in Wilmington, Del. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, Pool) Andrew Harnik/AP

Vice President Kamala Harris talks to the media while visiting a memorial set up outside Star Dance Studio in Monterey Park, Calif., Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023, to honor the victims killed in last week's mass shooting. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong) Jae C. Hong/AP

President-elect Joe Biden listens as Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, speaks about economic recovery at The Queen theater, Monday, Nov. 16, 2020, in Wilmington, Del. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik) Andrew Harnik/AP

Vice President Kamala Harris smiles to a person who shouted out as she speaks at a vaccine mobilization event at the TCF Center in Detroit, Monday, July 12, 2021. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik) Andrew Harnik/AP

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris addresses the APEC CEO Summit during the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Summit in Bangkok Friday, Nov. 18, 2022. (Jack Taylor/Pool Photo via AP) Jack Taylor/AP

