House Republicans release redacted Russia report

CNN
10:20 AM, Apr 27, 2018

HAMBURG, GERMANY - JULY 07: In this photo provided by the German Government Press Office (BPA) Donald Trump, President of the USA (left), meets Vladimir Putin, President of Russia (right), at the opening of the G20 summit on July 7, 2017 in Hamburg, Germany. The G20 group of nations are meeting July 7-8 and major topics will include climate change and migration. (Photo by Steffen Kugler /BPA via Getty Images)

Handout
Copyright Getty Images

The House Intelligence Committee on Friday released a redacted version of the Republican report on the committee's year-long Russia investigation, in which, GOP members say, they found no evidence of collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia and disputed the intelligence community's findings that Vladimir Putin tried to help elect Donald Trump President.

The committee released the report with redactions from the intelligence community, along with a redacted Democratic dissent disputing the Republican conclusions.

Rep. Mike Conaway, the Texas Republican who led the committee's Russia probe, said in a statement that the intelligence community made "overzealous redactions" to the report, and the committee plans to challenge them to get more of the report declassified.

"Many of the redactions include information that is publicly available, such as witness names and information previously declassified," Conaway said.

Republicans ended their investigation into Russia's 2016 election meddling last month, concluding they found no evidence that Trump's team had colluded with Russians.

"We found no evidence of collusion, and so we found perhaps some bad judgment, inappropriate meetings," Conaway said when they submitted their report for declassification.

But Democrats say Republicans failed to interview key witnesses and issue subpoenas to obtain necessary information, and were not interested in uncovering collusion. They are now continuing their own investigation without Republicans into Russia's election meddling.

 