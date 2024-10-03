'We have come to a tentative agreement,' dockworkers' union to suspend strike

DETROIT, Mich — The union representing 45,000 striking U.S. dockworkers at East and Gulf Coast ports has reached a deal to suspend their strike until Jan. 15 to provide time to negotiate a new contract, a person briefed on the matter says.

“We have come to a tentative agreement on wages, we are on a 3 month extension.The picket is over and back to normal operations as of 8am tomorrow,” ILA LOCAL 1235 Members said in a statement.

The International Longshoremen’s Association union is to resume working immediately, at least until January, said the person, who spoke on condition of anonymity because the agreement has yet to be signed. The agreement will allow the union and the U.S Maritime Alliance, which represents the shippers and ports, time to negotiate a new six-year contract. The person also said both sides reached an agreement on wage increases, but details weren’t available.