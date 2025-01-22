Watch Now
Trump inauguration draws smallest TV audience since 2013

Draws less than half of audience that watched Obama's first inauguration in 2009; nearly 10 million fewer viewers than Biden in 2021
Trump Inauguration
Kevin Lamarque/AP
President-elect Donald Trump, from left, takes the oath of office as Barron Trump and Melania Trump watch at the 60th Presidential Inauguration in the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Monday, Jan. 20, 2025. (Kevin Lamarque/Pool Photo via AP)
Trump Inauguration
Posted

WASHINGTON — The Nielsen Company says an estimated 24.6 million people watched coverage of President Donald Trump's second inauguration.

That's the lowest Inauguration Day audience since 2013 when Barack Obama was sworn in for his second term.

Nielsen says the number is also down from the 33.8 million who saw Joe Biden's inauguration four years ago and the 30.6 million who saw Trump take office for the first time in 2017.

Fox News Channel is the most popular network among Trump's supporters, with more than twice as many viewers as any other network.

The biggest inauguration audience over the past half-century remains the 41.8 million who saw Ronald Reagan sworn in for the first time in 1981.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

