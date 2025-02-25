Watch Now
Tesla recalling more than 375,000 vehicles due to power steering issue

David Zalubowski/AP
In this Sunday, May 9, 2021, photograph, an unsold S70 sedan sits at a Tesla dealership in Littleton, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Tesla is recalling more than 375,000 vehicles due to a power steering issue.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said that the recall is for certain 2023 Model 3 and Model Y vehicles operating software prior to 2023.38.4.

The agency said that the printed circuit board for the electronic power steering assist may experience an overstress condition, causing a loss of power steering assist when the vehicle reaches a stop and then accelerates again.


