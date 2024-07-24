Watch Now
Oscar Mayer Wienermobile flips onto its side after crash along suburban Chicago highway

Chicago Critter/AP
In this photo provided by Chicago Critter, one of Oscar Mayer’s hot dog-shaped Wienermobiles is flipped onto its side after crashing along Interstate 294, a suburban Chicago highway, Monday, July 22, 2024, in Oak Brook, Ill.
Posted at 1:28 PM, Jul 24, 2024

An Oscar Mayer Wienermobile got into a pickle on a Chicago highway.

The hot-dog shaped Wienermobile hit a car Monday morning along Interstate 294 and its driver lost control and overcorrected, causing it to roll onto its side near the Chicago suburb of Oak Brook, Illinois State Police said.

No injuries were reported after the crash, which prompted the closure of the right lane of northbound I-294 for more than an hour, officials said.

A spokesperson for the Oscar Mayer brand, which has several Wienermobiles, told the Chicago Sun-Times it's "grateful that everybody involved is safe and there were no injuries."

Video from the crash scene shows that the yellow and orange Wienermobile was later hauled away on a flatbed truck with apparent damage visible on part of the vehicle.

