Missing Child Alert canceled for 10-year-old boy who disappeared on 4th of July

Posted at 5:51 AM, Jul 05, 2024

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — Officials canceled a Missing Child Alert after a 10-year-old boy went missing from St. Augustine on the Fourth of July.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement initially said they were searching for King Robinson, who was last seen in the 900 block of Queen Road.

Officials said Robinson is safe.

There is no other information about the incident at this time.

