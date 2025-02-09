A 7.6 magnitude earthquake shakes the Caribbean, some islands urge residents to leave coastlines

MEXICO CITY — A magnitude-7.6 earthquake has shaken the Caribbean Sea south of the Cayman Islands.

Several islands and countries urged people near the coastline to move inland but authorities in some places later lifted their tsunami alerts.

The quake struck at 6:23 p.m. local time in the middle of the sea and had a depth of 10 kilometers, the USGS said.

Its epicenter was located 130 miles (209 kilometers) south-southwest of George Town in the Cayman Islands. The U.S. National Tsunami Warning Center said there was no tsunami alert for the U.S. mainland but issued a tsunami advisory for Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands, which was later canceled.