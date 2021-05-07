Ybor City to host mobile vaccination clinic for Gen Z'ers, complete with a DJ

YBOR CITY, Fla- — The City of Tampa is hoping to vaccinate more young people by hosting a vaccination 'party' in Ybor City.

Ybor city will host DJ's, freebies, and shots to help increase the number of fully vaccinated Gen Zer's before Memorial Day weekend arrives.

The 18 to 24 age group ranks #1 in Hillsborough County cases according to statistics from the Florida Department of Health

The vaccine awareness promotion runs on Friday, May 7, and Saturday, May 8 from 5-9 p.m. During this time, anyone can visit the mobile vaccination unit at the corner of 16th Street and 7th Avenue to enjoy live music provided by well-known local DJs.

Those who take advantage of the free Johnson & Johnson vaccine being offered at the site will also receive a free voucher to one of the nearby businesses while supplies last.

Mayor Jane Castor says "the party-like atmosphere will create a venue where healthy members of Generation Z can overcome vaccine reluctance and prevent any further spread of COVID-19 by receiving on-the-spot access to vital information and shots weeks ahead of Memorial Day festivities."