Wreaths Across America Day honors fallen soldiers, Space Force now included

TAMPA BAY, Fla — This year the United States Space Force was added to the set of ceremonial wreaths that are provided to all participating locations nationwide to be used on National Wreaths Across America Day, scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021.

This is the eighth ceremonial wreath with a corresponding service flag to be provided by the organization to all registered, participating locations. The ceremonial wreaths represent each branch of the service, and POW/MIA, and are encouraged to be on display as part of each National Wreaths Across America Day ceremony held.

The U.S. Space Force, which was established December 20, 2019, with the enactment of the Fiscal Year 2020 National Defense Authorization Act, is the first new military service since the Army Air Forces were reorganized as the U.S. Air Force in 1947. The U.S. Space Force organizes, trains, and equips space forces in order to protect U.S. and allied interests in space and to provide space capabilities to the joint force.

“The U.S. Space Force traces its roots to the beginning of the Cold War, with the first Army Air Forces space programs starting in 1945, and the first major employment of space forces culminated in the Gulf War, where they proved so critical to the U.S.-led coalition,” said Joe Reagan, U.S. Army Veteran and Director of Military & Veteran Outreach, Wreaths Across America. “As an organization whose mission is to Remember the fallen, Honor those that serve and Teach the next generation the value of freedom, it is imperative that we recognize all those who have stepped up to serve as Guardians and continue to protect those freedoms all Americans enjoy.”

This year, more than 2,700 participating locations are registered to take part in National Wreaths Across America Day and each one will receive eight ceremonial wreaths for this event.

For more information on how to volunteer locally or find a participating location near you, visit the website.