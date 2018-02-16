WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — A World War II veteran is still struggling to overcome damage from Hurricane Irma.

FEMA turned down Chet Lebrun's request for help even though his mobile home in Winter Haven is leaking in the walls and floors.

The aluminum on the side was bent, allowing water to get inside, possibly causing mold growth.

Now the situation has worsened: the leading company where his mobile home sits is threatening to evict him if he doesn't make thousands of dollars in repairs within the next week.

The 97-year-old is on a fixed income and doesn't have the money, and didn't have insurance.

"He's living in a situation, at his age, if this mold and mildew gets too much worse it is going to make him very ill," explains friend Karen Bingham, who visits Lebrun often to help him with daily chores.

Lebrun's wife passed away, and he doesn't have any family in Florida.

Bingham is trying to help Lebrun solicit help from the public, and estimates from contractors, in hopes of keeping Lebrun in his home.

She is also helping him appeal FEMA's decision.

Bingham's increasingly-shared Facebook post about Lebrun's situation can be found HERE.