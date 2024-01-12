Where you can celebrate MLK Day 2024 in Tampa Bay this weekend

TAMPA, Fla. — Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. was a social activist, Baptist minister and leader of the nonviolent American civil rights movement from the mid-1950s. He was assassinated in 1968.
Martin Luther King Jr. Day is observed in honor and remembrance of his fight for civil rights. These are the events taking place around Tampa Bay to celebrate MLK Day.
Saturday, Jan. 13
St. Pete
- MLK Scavenger Hunt
- 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Throughout the City of St. Pete
Sunday, Jan. 14
St. Pete
- MLK Band Showcase
- 5 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
- Lakewood High School, 1400 54th Avenue South
- Tickets are available daily at Advantage Village Academy, 833 22nd Street South
Monday, Jan. 15
Clearwater
- Clearwater Martin Luther King Jr. Day March and Rally
- 8 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
- Travels from Seminole Street to Garden Avenue to Cleveland Street
St. Pete
- Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day Parade
- 11 a.m.
- Travels east to west on 1st Avenue South
- MLK Family Fun Day
- 2:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.
- Tropicana Field Lot 4, 1 Tropicana Drive
Tampa
- MLK Day Parade
- 12 p.m.