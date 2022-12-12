When you can get the best deals this week on last-minute Christmas gifts

TAMPA, Fla. — We're less than two weeks from Christmas and a week from Hannukah, and if you missed out on the Black Friday or Cyber Monday deals, don't worry. You may still have time to score big savings.

Kyle James, the founder of Ratherbeshopping.com, told ABC Action News that there are specific days in December when you can typically see good coupons and deal on products as retailers start to lure shoppers in to help pad their profits.

“I think a lot of it is retailers are trying to entice these last-minute shoppers," James said. "In many cases, you can get some good deals if you know the dates."

Starting today through Thursday, you can get great deals on Playstation 5 and Xbox systems.

James said every year over the past decade there have been great deals on Gamestop, Amazon, Costco, Walmart, Target, and NewEgg.com in mid-December.

Wednesday is another big day because it is known as "Free Shipping Day." You can also look for deals on apparel and shoes—James said the Gap, Old Navy, and Macy's will even throw in coupon codes on top of that free shipping.

If you are still looking for kitchen appliances and cookware, good sales historically occur on Dec. 14.

