Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

What would you do if you won the Jackpot?

1.png
WFTS
People share their thoughts on what they would do if they won the jackpot.
1.png
Posted at 9:01 PM, Jul 29, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-29 21:02:01-04

TAMPA, Fla. — The Mega Millions Jackpot is just over $1.2 Billion ahead of the drawing Friday night. On Friday afternoon, we asked our ABC Action News Facebook followers what they would do if they won the jackpot.

The answers we got were positive, thoughtful, and kind. So many people wrote in and said they would donate the homeless, veterans, and various charities. Some users said they would use the money to pay off the debts of family and friends or donate to local churches.

10.png
People share their thoughts on what they would do if they won the jackpot.
14.png
People share their thoughts on what they would do if they won the jackpot.

To view the full gallery of responses click here.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Click Here to Help School Kids with the Basic Food They Need.