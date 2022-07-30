What would you do if you won the Jackpot?

TAMPA, Fla. — The Mega Millions Jackpot is just over $1.2 Billion ahead of the drawing Friday night. On Friday afternoon, we asked our ABC Action News Facebook followers what they would do if they won the jackpot.

The answers we got were positive, thoughtful, and kind. So many people wrote in and said they would donate the homeless, veterans, and various charities. Some users said they would use the money to pay off the debts of family and friends or donate to local churches.

WFTS People share their thoughts on what they would do if they won the jackpot.

WFTS People share their thoughts on what they would do if they won the jackpot.

To view the full gallery of responses click here.