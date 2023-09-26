West Pasco/Pinellas Business Association hosts 10th annual Bowling for Boobs

The West Pasco/Pinellas Business Association is hostings its 10th annual Bowling for Boobs Tuesday night at 5:30.

All proceeds will go to support people in the community dealing with hardships because of cancer.

Grab your bowling shoes and get ready for strikes, spares, and maybe a few gutter balls.

It's all about having fun for a good cause and raising awareness of breast cancer.

The organizers say any type of support makes a difference, whether is donating money or your time.

Tickets are still available. Click here for more information.