West Pasco/Pinellas Business Association hosts 10th annual Bowling for Boobs

Posted at 5:35 AM, Sep 26, 2023
The West Pasco/Pinellas Business Association is hostings its 10th annual Bowling for Boobs Tuesday night at 5:30.

All proceeds will go to support people in the community dealing with hardships because of cancer.

Grab your bowling shoes and get ready for strikes, spares, and maybe a few gutter balls.

It's all about having fun for a good cause and raising awareness of breast cancer.

The organizers say any type of support makes a difference, whether is donating money or your time.

Tickets are still available. Click here for more information.

