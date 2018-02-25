Weekend gun show in Tampa reveals varying views on Scott's school safety proposal

TAMPA - Right now the doors are open at the Florida Gun Show at the Florida State Fairgrounds on U.S. 301.

In light of the Stoneman Douglas High School mass shooting in Parkland and gun control in the national spotlight, the gun show is drawing some controversy.

The so-called "gun show loophole," where people can legally buy a gun without a background check, is a major controversy when it comes to gun shows, experts say.

However, in some cases, it may not be an issue.

Over the possibility of stricter gun laws, Jason Walker, who is a longtime gun owner, said he approves of Gov. Scott's proposal overall.

"Change needs to happen, and I don't see why not try something," Walker said.

Yet, another gun enthusiast at the gun show doesn't see the need to make changes.

"I think the laws that we have in place right now are good enough to prevent any crime," Eric Oyola said.

As an AR-15 dealer, Oyola especially rebuffs any efforts to implement a weapons ban, including bump stock weapons.