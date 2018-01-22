T-Rex takeover: Huge gathering of people in dinosaur costumes unite for party

PORTLAND (WGME) - It was a T-Rex takeover in Portland Saturday. A Facebook event called on all of them to descend on Monument Square. A huge gathering of carnivore costumes that organizers say is "all about spreading smiles."

The pair of clever girls who are rebooting Jurassic Park in Portland's backyard say that more than 100 T-Rex's have committed to coming over Facebook. Alison Cyr and Valerie Sanborn say this all started when Valerie dropped 50 fossils on Amazon for the beloved Tyrannosaurus Rex costume.

The inflatable suit inspired Alison to buy one for her brother, but soon their imaginations ran wild. The women held a wedding photo shoot between dinosaurs eloping before extinction at Portland's city hall.

On Saturday, they called on all owners of these carnivore costumes to take the chance to dance and prance at Monument Square. It led to quite the prehistoric party.