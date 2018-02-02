New 1.7 mile long zip line opens in the United Arab Emirates, sets Guinness record

Ras Al Khaimah, United Arab Emirates — There's a new king in the race to build the biggest, baddest zip line.

Officials from Guinness certified a brand new zip line in the United Arab Emirates as the longest run in the world.

It's in a place called Jebel Jais, on top of the highest mountain in the Middle Eastern nation.

Thrill seekers that make the trek will reach speeds of up to 93 miles per hour as they careen down the 1.7 mile long zip line.

And it all takes place a mile in the sky with nothing but jagged rocks beneath.

Adrenaline junkies looking for the ride of their life are advised to secure reservations well in advance.

The zip line can only accommodate one rider every five minutes.