More than $1 billion up for grabs in Mega Millions and Powerball jackpots

Kelly Bazzle
1:05 PM, Jan 5, 2018
More than $1 billion dollars is up for grabs this weekend as the jackpots for both Mega Millions and Powerball have reached a combined total of $1.02 billion. 

The Mega Millions jackpot was raised to an estimated $450 million after Tuesday night's drawing making it the fourth largest in the game's history. The Powerball jackpot was raised to an estimated $570 million after Wednesday night's drawing making it the fifth largest in the game's history. 

What are the chance of winning both games this week and walking away with jackpots totaling nearly $1 billion?

That would be 1 in 88 quadrillion, or 1 in 88,412,922,115,183,000 to be precise. If quadrillion isn't a term you deal with very often, think of it this way -- it's 88,000 trillion, or 88 million billion.

Or if you're one of those people who do better with percentages: You have a 0.0000000000000011% chance of winning both games.

Kelly Bazzle is the Digital Executive Producer at ABC Action News. Follow her on Twitter

