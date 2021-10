TAMPA BAY, Fla — Two Tampa police officers helped to save a cow Friday, October 22, after it got its head stuck in a barrel at an FFA event.

According to their post on Facebook, officers Shepherd and Salsbury were flagged down at Freedom high school FFA for a cow that got its head stuck in a plastic barrel.

Everyone had left school for the day and since no one would have noticed the cow until Monday, it would have probably died.

Great work officers!

Watch the body cam video below: