Watch: SpaceX launches 48 more Starlink satellites into orbit

SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket
John Raoux/AP
A Falcon 9 SpaceX rocket lifts off from pad 39A at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Fla., Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021. The payload is the 17th batch of approximately 60 satellites for SpaceX’s Starlink broadband network. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket
Posted at 9:42 AM, Mar 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-09 09:45:28-05

SpaceX had another successful launch Wednesday when it sent 48 more Starlink satellites into orbit.

The satellites were launched from a Falcon 9 rocket at 8:45 a.m.

Falcon 9’s first stage landed on the A Shortfall of Gravitas droneship about 10 minutes later.

You can see the full broadcast of the launch below:

According to the Starlink website, Starlink uses advanced satellites in a low orbit to enable video calls, online gaming, streaming, and other high data rate activities that historically have not been possible with satellite internet.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

