Watch: SpaceX launches 48 more Starlink satellites into orbit

SpaceX had another successful launch Wednesday when it sent 48 more Starlink satellites into orbit.

The satellites were launched from a Falcon 9 rocket at 8:45 a.m.

Falcon 9’s first stage landed on the A Shortfall of Gravitas droneship about 10 minutes later.

According to the Starlink website, Starlink uses advanced satellites in a low orbit to enable video calls, online gaming, streaming, and other high data rate activities that historically have not been possible with satellite internet.