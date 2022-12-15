Veterans launch expeditions to help families of fallen heroes

TAMPA, Fla. — Two retired navy seals are bringing veterans together for "adrenaline-filled adventures" like sky-diving from all seven continents across the world while honoring our fallen military heroes and helping provide for their families.

Legacy Expeditions is an organization that "upholds the legacies of our fallen through extreme expeditions or adventures," said Mike Sarraille.

Sarraille and Andy Stumpf launched Legacy Expeditions about a year and a half ago, bringing together retired veterans to honor their fallen comrades.

Stumpf says they also wanted to provide an outlet for veterans, "It's this ability to put your foot back in th pond that you came from, connecting with comradery."

They just premiered the documentary "Drop Zone Everest" of their first expedition to Mount Everest.

Dozens of people here in Tampa got to see the premiere and now they're preparing for the "Triple-seven expedition."

"This next one for trip 7, we are jumping in honor of one fallen per continent," said Sarraille.

Sky-diving onto seven continents in seven days and ending with the eighth jump in Tampa.

"We will set two world records. And we end here in Tampa. The eighth jump here in Tampa will be in honor of the Kabul 13. The 13 service members that were lost during the withdrawal from Afghanistan." said Sarraille

Along with that eighth jump, the "Triple-seven expedition" is looking to raise funds for Folds of Honor, an organization that helps provide scholarships to the spouses and children of fallen servicemen and women.

Elizabeth Brees lost her dad when she was just three years old.

She says Folds of Honor, not only helped her get her undergraduate degree "Debt-free," but also provided emotional support.

"I met many other people who were also in a similar situation to me who had lost a parent or who had lost a spouse in the military. And to be able to meet them and to see the support that this organization is giving to families really helped me to heal after the loss of my dad," said Brees who is now working to become a doctor.

She will be using an Air-force scholarship to go to school and then serve in the Air-force.

"Folds of Honor," says the documentary on the "Triple seven expedition" will include, the Folds of Honor recipients.