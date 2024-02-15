USF ranks among top public universities for new patents, study shows

The University of South Florida has been named as one of the top public universities for new patents, according to a study by the National Academy of Inventors.

USF had 88 new patents in 2023, which put it as 14 among US public research universities. The school also came in at 24 among American public or private universities and was 34th among universities worldwide.

"The University of South Florida's consistent recognition as one of the nation's top producers of new US utility patents is a reflection of the innovative spirit and culture that transcends across our institution," Rhea Law, USF president, said. "We are proud to support our researchers who continue to turn their bold ideas into inventions, new technologies, and creative solutions that make a lasting impact on our communities and throughout our society."

The ranking from the National Academy of Inventors is based on data from the US Patent and Trademark Office in the previous calendar year, which highlights the vital role that patents play in the global knowledge economy.