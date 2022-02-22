USF making it easier to learn about history of African-American communities in Tampa Bay

USF is making it easier to learn about the history of African-American communities in the Tampa Bay Area.

Their new web portal lets people check out oral histories, old photographs and research. They are hoping it helps students with projects, but professors also hope it helps show the links between history and current events.

This study asks questions about the lives of people who live in historically Black neighborhoods, including residents’ historical relationships to these neighborhoods and how people feel about the future of life in Black communities.

USF says the local residents play a critical role in setting the agenda for the project which is ongoing and in communicating how the project can benefit their communities.

You can find the portal HERE.