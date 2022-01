If you use financial apps like Venmo, Acorn, Chime, Robinhood or Coinbase you could be owed money thanks to a lawsuit against a third-party tech company called Plaid.

The lawsuit argues that they tricked users into giving them more financial data than was necessary for transactions.

If you are eligible for a settlement you must claim it in the next few months. But know that it might be very small.

To find out if you are eligible, click here.