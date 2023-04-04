UF scientists detect Asian subterranean termites for first time in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. — A local pest control company said its employees have noticed a tropical invasive termite species for the first time in Tampa.

Chet's Termite & Pest Management has been in business for 43 years.

Michel Gutierrez is a supervisor at Chet's Termite & Pest Management. He often inspects homes for termites. About two months ago, he noticed termites that looked different compared to the usual species.

"I've been doing some inspections of the houses and been noticing the swarm is bigger and the termites look kind of different," he said.

For the first time, a team of scientists at the University of Florida said the Asian subterranean termites have expanded their range and have been detected in Tampa.

Researchers suspect the infestation may have occurred seven to 10 years ago, and now Asian subterranean termite activity is increasing in the Tampa area and has finally been detected.

Thomas Chouvenc UF/IFAS

"They’re going to be here to stay, it seems, which raises a big question if it can establish in Tampa, chances are it will eventually show up in cities that are south of Tampa and throughout the west coast over time," said Thomas Chouvenc with the University of Florida IFAS.

The Asian subterranean termite species is often labeled as the "tropical cousin" to the Formosan subterranean termite. It is similar in biology and also contributes to structural damage.

“The Asian subterranean termite has thus far been restricted to Southeast Florida because of its tropical climate requirement,” said Chouvenc. “This species has been reported to infest boats easily and has been intercepted in many private boats throughout the Florida coast, including St. Petersburg, Fort Myers and Naples.”

Carol Brown, Chet's general manager, said Asian subterranean termites may damage trees and homes. She encourages homeowners to look for signs of termite activity. The termites may be found in the kitchen or bathroom areas.

She said to look for mud tunnels in trees. The termites will be treated with a liquid application.

"They’re going to be treated just like another subterranean termite. They’ve got to have moisture in order to survive. They’re not like a dry wood where they live in dry, hardwood. They need access either to the ground or they need access to a moisture source above ground," said Brown.

Scientists encourage homeowners to look for signs of termite activity and make sure termites are properly identified so they may be properly treated.

"I don’t want to raise concern in a way that it’s going to scare people. This problem has been there. It’s not going to get better and we’re just dealing with it as we learn how to live with it by doing a lot of inspections, especially in areas where there’s a known infestation," said Chouvenc.