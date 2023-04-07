Troopers search for driver who struck, killed a motorcyclist in Sarasota County

SARASOTA, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol troopers are searching for a driver in an SUV who struck and killed a motorcyclist.

The crash happened on Tuesday, April 4, around 10:00 p.m. at the intersection of Fruitville Road and Lakewood Ranch Blvd. in Sarasota.

21-year-old Leonardo Adams died at a local hospital. Troopers said he was riding a motorcycle traveling east on Fruitville Road in the right lane. As he approached the intersection, he had a green light.

Stephaine Tirotti

FHP said the driver in the SUV was traveling north on Lakewood Ranch Blvd. and ran a red light.

Stephanie Tirotti knew Adams and his mother.

"Imagine a mom losing her son so unexpectedly. I don't wish that upon anyone. No mother should ever lose their son," said Tirotti.

Friends said Adams loved to fly and had dreams of joining the Air Force.

"He was a very quiet person. He was 21 years old, but he acted like he was already in his 50s. He was so responsible. He was a good soul," said Tirotti.

FHP said Adams was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

Tirotti said Adams recently moved to Sarasota. A GoFundMe page is collecting donations to help bring his body back to Brazil.

"They don't have a lot of money. They weren't rich. They just got here a few months ago and now his body is going to travel to Brazil. His mom wants it to go there with all of his family," she said.

Tirotti said Adams was an organ donor and saved lives.

"At least he can help save lives. At least, his death can be meaningful somehow and I believe in that. It's not over and his death will bring some good."

Troopers released photos of a 2020 Audi SUV discovered on I-75 abandoned near mile marker 210.

The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office said deputies believed the vehicle involved in the fatal hit-and-run crash was also involved in an earlier crime. Deputies are investigating the theft of catalytic converters stolen from trucks on Tower Lane in an industrial park.

"We just want justice. We just want to find whoever did this," she said.