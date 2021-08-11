Tracking Fred: Sandbag locations open in several Tampa Bay area communities

TAMPA BAY — In preparation for Tropical Depression Fred, several sandbag locations are available in the Tampa Bay area.

Hernando County:

Starting August 12, the self-serve sandbag sites will remain open until further notice. Officials say bring your own shovel.

All locations are open from 8:30 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Linda Pedersen Park 6300 Shoal Line Blvd. Spring Hill, FL 34609 Anderson Snow Park 1360 Anderson Snow Rd. Spring Hill, FL 34609 Ridge Manor Community Center 34240 Cortez Blvd. Ridge Manor, FL 33523

Manatee County:

The City of Bradenton is making sandbags available to city residents at the Public Works Annex today, Aug. 13, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Residents should use 9th St. W. to enter into the area behind the Annex, which is located at 1411 9th St. W.

Distribution will be limited to 10 bags per car, and a valid ID to prove city residency will be required.

Pinellas County:

The City of Pinellas Park will issue sandbags until 5 p.m. on Friday. Unless direction and/or weather conditions dictate an earlier time frame, sandbags will be issued at these city locations:

SELF SERVICE SITES:



Helen Howarth Park: 6301 94th Ave N

Pinebrook Park: 7202 118th Ave N

Broderick Park: 6101 66th Ave N

Sandbags are limited to 10 bags per household, and staff will be on hand to assist seniors and others who may be unable to fill and load their own sandbags. Residents must provide proof of residence (such as a driver's license) to receive sandbags.

The City of Dunedin is making sandbags available starting at 10 a.m. on Friday until 7 p.m. They will also be available from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday at the Highlander Pool parking lot, 903 Michigan Blvd.

The sandbag site is opened to City of Dunedin residents and business owners with proof of driver's license or recent utility bill. There is a limit of 15 bags per resident or business owner. Sand, sandbags and shovels are available at the site. Assistance will be provided for those with special needs.

The City of Gulfport self-service sandbag station will be available to residents at the 49th Street Neighborhood Center, 1617 49th Street South, on Friday, August 13 from 8:00 AM to 3:30 PM and Saturday, August 14 from 8:00 AM to 4:30 PM. There is a 10-bag limit and proof of residency may be required.

The City of St. Petersburg has sandbags available at the Pavement and Traffic Operations Building, 1744 9th Ave. N. from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Additional sandbag locations open on Thursday, Aug. 12 and will be available from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Northeast Park, 875 62nd Avenue NE . (located at the Cardinal Drive entrance to Mangrove Bay Golf Course)

. (located at the Cardinal Drive entrance to Mangrove Bay Golf Course) James “JC” Turner Fields, 643 22nd Avenue S . (located on the south side of Bartlett Park) sandbags will be distributed in the parking lot of the fields

. (located on the south side of Bartlett Park) sandbags will be distributed in the parking lot of the fields Northwest Pool, 2331 60th Street N ., sandbags will be distributed in the pool parking lot

Sandbags are limited to 10 bags per household, and staff will be on hand to assist seniors and others who may be unable to fill and load their own sandbags. Residents must provide proof of residence (such as a driver's license) to receive sandbags.

Polk County

Sandbags will be provided to Polk County residents at all Roads and Drainage maintenance units tomorrow and Saturday in preparation of Tropical Depression Fred.

The sites will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday and 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.

A maximum of 10 sandbags will be provided to each vehicle to help prevent water intrusion into the home. Polk County Roads and Drainage crews will be at the following locations to provide filled sandbags:

Mulberry – 900 NE 5 th St., Mulberry, (863) 519-4734

St., Mulberry, (863) 519-4734 Lakeland – 8970 N. Campbell Road, Lakeland (863) 815-6701

Fort Meade – 1061 NE 9 th St., Fort Meade (863) 285-6588

St., Fort Meade (863) 285-6588 Frostproof – 350 County Road 630A, Frostproof (863) 635-7879

Auburndale – 1701 Holt Road, Auburndale (863) 965-5524

Dundee – 805 Dr. Martin Luther King St. SW, Dundee, (863) 421-3367

Poinciana – Association of Poinciana Villages (APV) Public Works facility, 2012 Hemlock Ave., Poinciana

Haines City:

From 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday, August 13 and from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, August 14, sandbags will be available outside the gate at our Public Works facility, 300 N. Fifth St.

There will be a limit of 10 sandbags per household. For those who need assistance loading bags, workers will be present.

Hillsborough County

As Tropical Depression Fred approaches our region, the City of Tampa is making sandbags available to the public starting Friday, August 13 at 1 p.m.

Sandbags will be available from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. today at the following locations:



Al Barnes Park South, 2902 N. 32nd St., Tampa, 33605

Himes Avenue Complex, 4501 S. Himes Ave., Tampa, 33611

MacFarlane Park, 1700 North MacDill Ave., Tampa, 33607

City of Tampa residents are eligible for a maximum of 10 sandbags per family. Residents are asked to bring an ID verifying they live within the City of Tampa limits. Parks and Recreation staff will be on hand to help those needing assistance.

In addition, Hillsborough County will also be offering sandbags from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Friday at the following locations:



Edward Medard Conservation Park - 6140 Turkey Creek Road, Plant City, 33567

E.G. Simmons Conservation Park, 2401 19th Ave. NW, Ruskin, 33570

Ed Radice Sports Complex, 14720 Ed Radice Drive, Tampa, 33626

Temple Terrace:

The City of Temple Terrace is making sandbags available for city residents from August 12 until 6 pm and again on Friday, August 13 from 8 am to 5 pm. (Distribution will continue Saturday morning if necessary.)

The sandbag stations are located at the Sports Complex at 10369 US Highway 301.

Sandbags from this distribution point are reserved for residents of Temple Terrace, who must show a valid ID or recent utility bill that includes a City address. The station will be self-service with bags, shovels and sand provided. Assistance is available for the elderly or persons with disabilities. There is a limit of 10 sandbags per vehicle.

Tips on how to properly fill and stack your sandbags: Fill bags one-half to two-thirds of the way full, over-filled bags will result in a leaky sandbag wall. Stack sandbags so that the seams between the bags are staggered and tuck the top of each bag under to ensure that that bag is sealed by its own weight