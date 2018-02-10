Tim Tebow's 'Night to Shine' held at Christian Family Church in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. — A Tampa church hosted Tim Tebow's "Night to Shine," a prom experience for people with special needs.

It is part of a worldwide movement to create a memorable night with food, dancing and music.

More than 500 churches in 50 states and 16 countries hosted the event on the same evening.

Christian Family Church in Tampa held the event on Friday night. About 200 people were expected to attend.

"The first year we had about 68 guests. Last year, 175 so we've hit over 200 guests this year and we're excited. As you can see we've outgrown our facility and I can't wait to do it next year to crown more kings and queens for the night," said Sarahi Medina, Coordinator for "Night to Shine Tampa."

Each person was crowned king or queen for the evening.

"For people to put a crown on their head, it just makes them transformed and if you can see their faces, it's just life changing," added Medina.

The Tim Tebow Foundation has a great passion for people with special needs. Tebow's Foundation sponsored the event.