Tampa skyline lights up for Metastatic breast cancer awareness

TAMPA BAY, Fla — The Tampa skyline is lit up in pink, teal, and green tonight for Metastatic Breast Cancer Awareness Day.

The City of Tampa illuminated City Hall, Curtis Hixon Park, and the downtown bridges in pink, teal, and green to show support for those facing Metastatic Breast Cancer. October 13 is Metastatic Breast Cancer Awareness Day.

This event marks the first time Tampa's landmarks are illuminated in these colors and it came about because of a mother's love for her daughter.

Robin Bethune says she wanted to honor the memory of everyone who's lost their life to metastatic breast cancer.

Bethune lost her daughter Erica Griffiths in May after a years-long battle. Erica first felt a lump while breastfeeding her own daughter.

"Metastatic means that the cancer had already spread to other areas of her body at first diagnosis, meaning she was terminal," Bethune said. "It was devastating news, but Erica spent the next four years advocating and fighting to live. We support an organization called Metavivor.org which is all volunteer-based and where 100 percent of donated funds goes to research for new treatments and ultimately a cure."

Robin hopes, people will donate money to METAvivor.org. An organization that helps fund research into possible treatments.

