Tampa PD looking for answers after woman found dead in condemned house

Posted at 3:39 PM, Oct 28, 2021
TAMPA BAY, Fla — Tampa PD is asking for community help after a woman was found dead in a house set for demolition.

According to police, on September 27, Linda Harris was found dead in an abandoned home that was set for demolition. Construction workers were conducting a walk-through of the home when they found Harris.

Her injuries include upper body trauma and her death was determined to be a homicide. Detectives are seeking any information about Linda's activities in the days leading up to her being found.

Her family has given permission to release a photo to help the investigation.

Detectives are asking the public for help. Anyone with information is asked to contact CrimeStoppers of Tampa Bay at 1.800.873.TIPS.

