Tampa man dies in single-vehicle accident on Lithia Pinecrest Road

Hillsborough County Fire Rescue rolled up on a fatal single-vehicle traffic crash on Lithia Pinecrest Road at the Alafia River before dawn Sunday, officials said.

John Michael Mackey, 39, was driving a 2-door, gold 1995 Honda Accord eastbound on Lithia Pinecrest Road shortly after 4 a.m. Sunday, the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said.

For unknown reasons, the Accord left the road, went onto the south shoulder and overturned. Mackey was thrown from the vehicle. He was not wearing a seatbelt, a Hillsborough sheriff's news release said.

Mackey was pronounced dead at the scene.

Alcohol is suspected to be involved, the release stated.

The Accord had an improper New Jersey tag at the time of the accident.