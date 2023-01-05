Watch Now
Tampa International Airport announces winner of Name the Flamingo contest

Posted at 11:51 AM, Jan 05, 2023
TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa International Airport announced the winner in the Name the Flamingo contest Thursday morning.

After receiving over 65,000 entries, the airport announced the name of the flamingo is... Phoebe.

The name Phoebe was submitted by Bryan M., 63, a retired educator. According to TPA, Bryan's reason for naming the flamingo Phoebe was a play on the word Phoenicopterus, the flamingo's scientific name.

TPA said the name Phoebe received over 37,000 total votes. The other top name choices were Cora and Finn.

