Tampa fails to make it to the next round in bid for Amazon HQ2

The closest location among the finalists is Miami, Florida.
Mayors Bob Buckhorn and Rick Kriseman put a proposal video together in 2017 and shared it on their social media platforms as part of their bid to get Amazon to build their second headquarters in the Bay Area. Read more.
The company plans to invest $5 billion in construction and bring as many as 50,000 "high-paying jobs" to the city chosen for the second headquarters.
The following locations have made it through to the next round:
Toronto
Boston, New York City, Newark
Pittsburgh
Philadelphia
Montgomery County
Washington D.C.
Raleigh
Northern Virginia
Atlanta
Miami
Columbus
Indianapolis
Chicago
Denver
Nashville
Los Angeles
Dallas
Austin
Amazon's original headquarters in Seattle has more than 40,000 employees in 33 buildings. The headquarters in Seattle total 8.1 million square feet.