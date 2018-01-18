Tampa fails to make it to the next round in bid for Amazon HQ2

New York, Chicago, Miami among top 20

Kelly Bazzle
9:30 AM, Jan 18, 2018
Amazon has released a list of the twenty finalists for HQ2 and Tampa, Florida did not make the cut

The closest location among the finalists is Miami, Florida. 

Mayors Bob Buckhorn and Rick Kriseman put a proposal video together in 2017 and shared it on their social media platforms as part of their bid to get Amazon to build their second headquarters in the Bay Area. Read more

The company plans to invest $5 billion in construction and bring as many as 50,000 "high-paying jobs" to the city chosen for the second headquarters. 

The following locations have made it through to the next round: 

  • Toronto
  • Boston, New York City, Newark
  • Pittsburgh
  • Philadelphia
  • Montgomery County
  • Washington D.C. 
  • Raleigh
  • Northern Virginia
  • Atlanta
  • Miami
  • Columbus
  • Indianapolis
  • Chicago
  • Denver
  • Nashville
  • Los Angeles
  • Dallas
  • Austin

Amazon's original headquarters in Seattle has more than 40,000 employees in 33 buildings. The headquarters in Seattle total 8.1 million square feet. 

