ST. PETERSBURG, Fla — The Cross Bay Ferry will make a return this Halloween season, officials announced.

According to officials, the ferry will run from downtown Tampa and downtown St. Petersburg, starting Thursday, Oct. 21.

Right now it's set to run for the next seven months.

Riders can expect to pay $10 one-way and $20 for a round trip for adults. Debate is still ongoing as to whether the Cross Bay Ferry should run all year.

Learn more at their website www.thecrossbayferry.com.