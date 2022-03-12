Tampa Bay cold weather shelters open ahead of weekend freeze

TAMPA BAY, Fla — Several counties are opening cold-weather shelters ahead of the cold temperatures this weekend.

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY

The Portico

1001 N. Florida Ave., Tampa, FL 33602

Opens at 6 p.m. for adults

Homeless Helping Homeless

801 E. St. Clair St., Tampa, FL 33602

Opens at 6 p.m. for adults

Amazing Love Ministries

3304 E. Columbus Dr., Tampa, FL 33605

Opens at 6 p.m. for adults

With limited capacity, Hillsborough County’s cold weather shelters program will be activated Saturday night, March 12, for the homeless and those who live in homes without adequate heat. The National Weather Service expects local temperatures to dip to or below 40 degrees with wind chill in Hillsborough County.

Metropolitan Ministries is supplying a limited number of single-night motel vouchers on a first-come, first-served basis. Pre-registration is required by calling the numbers below. Phone lines are open and the deadline to call is 5 p.m.

Individuals and families can call (813) 209-1176.

SARASOTA

Sarasota County Emergency Management officials have coordinated with municipal and community partners and the Salvation Army for cold weather shelters on Saturday night.

The Salvation Army Center of Hope

1400 10th St., Sarasota

Opens at 7 p.m. Dinner will be served at 5 p.m. and breakfast will be served at 5:30 a.m.

100 Church

14525 Tamiami Trail, North Port

Opens at 5 p.m. Saturday and will close at 7 a.m. Sunday morning.

Pasco County

Pasco County is coordinating with the Coalition for the Homeless of Pasco County to open a shelter on the east side of the county. Anyone in need of shelter Saturday night is asked to call 727-842-8605, ext. 6 by 8 p.m. to make arrangements.

