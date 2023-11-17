Tampa Bay area law firms giving away Thanksgiving turkeys to families in need on November 20

TAMPA, FLa. — Three Tampa Bay area law firms are giving back Thanksgiving week, helping families affected economically by high inflation. All three will be holiday turkey giveaway events on Monday, November 20.

Fifteen years ago, the Pendas Law Firm started a Thanksgiving tradition to help families in need by giving away hundreds of turkeys at its Tampa and Orlando offices.

The company now gives away turkeys in Tampa, Orlando, Fort Myers, Miami and Jacksonville.

Anyone needing a turkey to celebrate Thanksgiving is invited to stop by Pendas' Tampa office, located at 816 West Martin Luther King Boulevard, on Monday from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m.

The company's employees will be giving away turkeys on a first-come, first-served basis while supplies last. There is no pre-registration or documentation of need required to receive a free turkey.

Carey Leisure and Neal

The Clearwater law firm of Carey Leisure and Neal is holding its eighth annual Free Turkey Giveaway on Monday. Starting at 10:00 a.m., the company will distribute hundreds of free turkeys on a first-come, first-served basis to anyone in need.

The giveaway will be held at the firm's office at 622 Bypass Drive, Suite 100, in Clearwater. There is a limit of one turkey per family.

PERENICH Law

PERENICH Law is hosting its fourth annual Turkey Give Back on Monday.

At least 300 turkeys will be given out on a first-come, first-served basis starting at 10:00 a.m. in the law firm's main office parking lot at 25749 U.S. 19 in Clearwater.

PERENICH asked families wanting to pick up a turkey to enter via the Cypress Point Shopping Plaza. There is a limit of one turkey per family.