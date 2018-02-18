DAVENPORT, Fla. - Seven people were thrown from a SUV when it overturned on Interstate 4 near Mile Marker 50 in Polk County Sunday morning, officials said.

A 2003 Chevy SUV was traveling eastbound on I-4 east of Polk City about 10 a.m. Sunday, Florida Highway Patrol spokesman Steve Gaskins said in a news release.

The driver of the SUV lost control. The vehicle veered into the median, overturned and ended up in the westbound lanes of I-4.

Several of the injured suffered serious injuries and were taken to Lakeland Regional Medical Center for treatment.

The names of the injured have not been released.

The crash closed the westbound lanes of I-4 temporarily.