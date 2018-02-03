Straz Center: Season of spectacular performances

TAMPA -

A new season of theater, dance, music and learning is underway at the Straz Center in downtown Tampa.

The premiere performing arts center on the eastern shore of the Hillsborough River is the epicenter for outstanding performances by professionals and amateurs.

“We inspire students to dream, reach, create and discover,” said Matthew Belopavlovich, the lead theater teacher at the Straz Center's Patel Conservatory.

The conservatory in an arts learning center for more than 70,000 students on stage, in classrooms and in the community each year. It offers classes in music, theater and dance, said Belopavlovich, who also teaches outreaches and is directing Peter Pan Jr.

Classes range from drumming at MacDill Air Force Base to screenwriting to taking a theater outreach class a Pepin Academy.

Applications are available by emailing communityprograms@strazcenter.org or go to the community programs on the PatelConvervatory.org website.

Anyone who want to take a class at Patel Conservatory also can apply for a scholarship. The center offers merit and need based scholarships.

Applications are open through April 6.