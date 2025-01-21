Still time to sign-up and volunteer for the Publix Gasparilla Distance Classic 2025

TAMPA, Fla. — The Publix Gasparilla Distance Classic takes over downtown Tampa on Feb 22 and 23. Runners and walkers will go up Bayshore Boulevard along the waterfront and finish near the Tampa Convention Center in downtown. If you are still looking to participate as a volunteer or run, walk, or crawl to the finish line, here is information on how to sign up.

On your mark, get set, GO

The weekend of racing will have four distances and four challenge races. Runners and walkers will be separated into waves based on projected finish time.

5K click here to register

Start line: Brorein Street and Ashley Drive

The first wave start time for the 5K is at 9:15 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 22, with the runners projected to run under 30 minutes. four additional running waves will start every 5 minutes after 9:15 a.m. The stroller roll start will be at 9:45 a.m. and the walk will start at 9:55 a.m. for any walker projected to finish over 51 minutes.

8K click here to register

Start line: Bayshore Boulevard and Veren Street

The first wave start time for the 8K is at 9:15 a.m. on Sunday, Feb. 23.

15K click here to register

Start line: Brorein Street and Franklin Street

The 15K will start at 6:40 a.m. on Saturday, Feb 22 for wheelchair racers and at 6:45 a.m. for runners. Each corral will have 500 participants.

Half Marathon (SOLD OUT)

Start line: Platte Street and Bayshore Boulevard

The half marathon will start at 6 a.m. on Sunday, Feb. 23. Participants will be placed based on projected finish time.

All challenge races have sold out.

Volunteers

Volunteers are needed to help with race number pickup and t-shirt distribution at the health and fitness expo and on race days. If you are interested in volunteering for the race you can sign up here