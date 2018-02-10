St. Petersburg teenager charged with vehicular homicide

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - St. Petersburg police have arrested a 17-year-old boy who they say was driving a stolen car when it veered out of control and struck a tree in November, authorities said.

A 15-year-old passenger in the car died of his injuries days later.

The 17-year-old, who is not being named because of his age, faces a vehicular homicide third degree murder charge, a St. Peterburg Police Department news release said.

The 17-year-old and Alijah Armstead, a 15-year-old passenger, was in a white 2014 Chevrolet Camaro traveling westbound on 11th Avenue South at a high rate of speed shortly after 11 a.m. Nov. 19.

The Camaro struck a dip in the 4000 block of 11th Avenue South, went out of control and struck a large tree.

Both boys had to be freed from the vehicle. They were taken to Bayfront Health St. Petersburg for treatment. Alijah died of his injuries Jan. 1. The driver suffered serious injuries.

The murder charge came as a result of Alijah's death in the commission of a felony - auto theft, the St. Petersburg Police Department said.