SPCA Tampa Bay needs community's help finding forever homes for 3 pigs

SPCA Tampa Bay needs the community's help to find three pot-bellied pigs a forever home.

Babe, Cassio and Wilbur range in age from 10 months to 2 years and weigh as much as 80 pounds. All pigs have great personalities.

Babe is only 10 months old and Wilbur even takes a walk in his harness like a dog. Cassio is the longest resident at the shelter. He was a stray and arrived in December 2020.

SPCA Tampa Bay's staff is encouraging adopters to check with their city, county or homeowner's associated to find out if a pig is allowed within their community.

All three pigs are available for adoption at $100 each.

To learn more about them, click here.