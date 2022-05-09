Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Skyway Bridge collapse: Remembering the tragedy

Skyway-Bridge-collapse-1-TBTimes.png
Tampa Bay Times
Skyway-Bridge-collapse-1-TBTimes.png
Skyway-Bridge-collapse-2-TBTimes.png
Skyway-Bridge-collapse-3-TBTimes.png
Skyway-Bridge-collapse-4-TBTimes.png
Posted at 12:16 PM, May 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-09 12:16:27-04

Drivers make the commute across the iconic Sunshine Skyway Bridge every day, traveling between Pinellas and Manatee Counties.

But today as we drive across the impressive structure, we remember its dark history.

On May 9, 1980, tragedy struck. A freight ship crashed into the support columns, causing 1,200 feet of the bridge to collapse. 35 people died that day.

Skyway-Bridge-collapse-1-TBTimes.png
Skyway-Bridge-collapse-2-TBTimes.png

FLORIDA NEWS | The latest headlines from Florida

Skyway-Bridge-collapse-3-TBTimes.png
Skyway-Bridge-collapse-4-TBTimes.png

A monument was created in St. Petersburg in honor of the victims.

A new bridge was opened in 1987, which stands 430 feet above Tampa Bay.

Remnants of the old bridge can still be seen in what is now the fishing pier.

A documentary was made about the bridge disaster in 2019 and can be viewed on Amazon.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

ABC Action News PLUS. Your FREE, 24/7 place for breaking news, I-Team investigations and Florida's most accurate forecast. All in the same place you watch Netflix, Disney+, or Hulu. Add it to your streaming device today!