Shooting, nearby traffic crash on N. Tamiami Trail under investigation

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. - Sarasota County sheriff's deputies are investigating a shooting at a Shell's gas station on North Tamiami Trail and a nearby vehicle crash to determine whether they are related.

The shooting was reported shortly after 3 a.m. Saturday at the Shell station at 6000 N. Tamiami Trail.

When deputies arrived, they found a car riddled with bullet holes.

Two people were taken to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

About the same time a short distance away, two vehicles collided at Tamiami Trail and Edwards Drive. The crash temporarily blocked southbound lanes on Tamiami, which have since reopened.

Officials on both scenes were trying to determine whether the incidents were related.

Detectives at the Shell gas station believe the shooting occurred someplace else and the vehicle involved ended up there.