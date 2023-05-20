Watch Now
Semi-truck carrying frozen food overturns, collides with U-haul box truck on Interstate 75

FHP
Posted at 5:15 PM, May 20, 2023
ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. — A crash occurred on Interstate 75 near mile marker 403, involving a semi-truck carrying a 53-foot trailer loaded with frozen food products, on Saturday.

The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) said the incident occurred when the semi-truck veered off the roadway and overturned in the median after breaking through the guardrail.

The trailer of the semi entered the northbound lanes and collided with a U-haul box truck traveling in that direction.

The driver and passenger of the semi-truck sustained minor injuries and received on-scene medical treatment.

The driver of the U-haul box truck was not injured.

In response to the situation, the inside and center northbound lanes of Interstate 75 had to be temporarily closed to facilitate recovery efforts.

It has been reported that the driver of the semi-truck has been arrested for driving under the influence (DUI) and has been transported to the Alachua County Jail, FHP says.

The authorities are currently investigating the incident.

