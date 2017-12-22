Suspect arrested after allegedly breaking into sleeping woman's bedroom in Clearwater

CLEARWATER, Fla. - The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office arrested the man who reportedly broke into a sleeping Clearwater woman's bedroom early Saturday morning.

Edwin Figueroa was arrested on an out-of-state warrant by the Pinellas County Sheriff's office for being a suspect in several burglaries in the county. Clearwater police officers were advised of the arrest and responded to interview Figueroa.

Figueroa was seen on surveillance video jiggling the door knob of the home at approximately 4:30 a.m. on Saturday, December 16. When that didn't work, he headed toward a window.

The homeowner, who asked not to be named, tells ABC Action News that the intruder slashed the screen and entered through the unlocked window.

When the homeowner woke up after her dog started barking. She says she woke up to a man in her bedroom telling her to put a pillow over her head.

“Put a pillow over your head… that’s chilling…"

Figueroa ran out of the house soon after because of her dog's loud barking, the homeowner believes. She was left unharmed.

Figueroa has been charged with occupied residential burglary and grand theft.