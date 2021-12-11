Sarasota Police looking for suspects after young boy shot dead

SARASOTA, Fla- — A young boy was killed Friday night and police are still looking for leads.

Sarasota Police detectives say the deadly shooting happened around 10 p.m. Friday, December 10.

The victim, who is a male juvenile, was found dead in the 1500 block of 29th Street, Sarasota. Circumstances surrounding his death and how the shooting happened are still under investigation.

The age of the victim hasnt been released.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Sarasota Police Department Criminal Investigation Division at 941-263-6070 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers by calling 941-366-TIPS or online at www.sarasotacrimestoppers.com [sarasotacrimestoppers.com]