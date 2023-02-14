Sailor For a Day: Meet a Tampa sailor who works on a Navy LCAC

NORFOLK, Va. — In very small places Tampa sailor Marc Anthony Paz is helping with something very big.

"Each individual sailor has their own very important role," said Paz.

His important role is a mechanic on something called an LCAC.

"We call them LCACs and that acronym stands for Landing Craft Air Cushion."

They’re like a huge airboat on a heavy duty inflatable raft used to haul people and equipment from ship to land.

"These craft are actually a really big deal. I like to think of it, taking it back to D-day, storming the beaches of Normandy. These craft are just more updated kick-butt versions," said Paz.

The LCAC’s air cushion allows it to reach more than 70 percent of the world's coastline, while other boats can only access about 15 percent.

Paz who graduated from Armwood High School and has served in the U.S. Navy for eight years said he’s proud to serve in this way.

"To be honest, I had no idea what I was actually getting myself into, but looking back, I’m glad I made the decision," said Paz.