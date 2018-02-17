Road to Hope Concert aims to help fallen officers

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -

Proceeds from A Road to Hope Benefit Concert from 12:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 17, at Jannus Live, 200 First Ave. N. in St. Peterburg, will be used to support members of Team St. Pete.

The St. Petersburg police officers will participate in the Law Enforcement United Road to Hope Bicycle Ride to Washington, D.C.

Dawn Peters is the chair and event coordinator of A Road to Hope Benefit Concert.

She dropped by the ABC Action News studio to talk to anchor Jasmine Styles about the concert to support the officers' bike ride to the nation's Capitol.