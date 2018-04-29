Road realignment underway as part of Water Street Project in Channelside

Commuting through the Channelside District is about to get a little more complicated.

"The city is growing so it’s gonna have to happen at one point," said Daniel Rondeau, who lives near the construction.

Starting Sunday, April 29, it will be important for motorists traveling in both directions on Channelside Drive near Amalie Arena to pay close attention to new signage.

"If you’re not aware of what’s going on and all of a sudden things are changing, wow. Look out," said Dan Russell, who drives in the area often. "Stay off your phone. That’s my biggest complaint and I see it all the time, people are looking down at their phone while the car is moving."

A stretch of East Brorein Street will permanently closed Sunday as part of a planned phased-in street realignment program in the southeast corner of downtown Tampa.

The closure will impact an angled stretch of Brorein St. between Channelside Drive and South Nebraska Avenue.

Also closing will be the northernmost, westbound lane on Channelside Drive from South Meridian Avenue to Old Water Street.

Two westbound lanes and two eastbound lanes on Channelside Drive from South Meridian Avenue to Old Water Street will shift south and remain open to motorists in both directions.

In order to keep westbound traffic flowing on Channelside Drive during the morning peak hours, the westbound left turn from Channelside Drive to Old Water Street will be prohibited from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m.

For more information on the project, click here.